Local Dems watch debate with interest

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Local Democrats watched the presidential candidate debate from Houston with interest on Thursday night.

Some got together for a watch party at the Mohaska Coffee Company in downtown St. Joseph.

They spent the evening comparing the 10 candidates on stage together. Most who talked to KQ2 News said they are still keeping an open mind on the candidates and have not yet made a decision on who to support.

They all agreed they want a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. But beyond that, they said there are several serious other issues.

"Healthcare is obviously one of the bigger issues going on," said Andrew Montee, owner of Mohaska. "The other is just to see who has the true values they believe in. That's what we were here to discern tonight."

There are several more Democratic debates scheduled. One is scheduled each month through the end of the year. There are six more scheduled from January through April of 2020 as primaries and caucuses begin.