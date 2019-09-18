Clear

A homeless man was reunited with his lost dog and the video is a real tearjerker

Heartwarming video shows the moment Anthony Rogers, a homeless man in Memphis, was reunited with his dog, Bobo.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 9:37 AM
Posted By: CNN

When Anthony Rogers's beloved dog Bobo went missing, he was despondent. The two are homeless, he told CNN, but they've found family in each other and their midtown Memphis community.

So when they reunited, naturally, it was nothing short of enchanting.

In a video from Memphis Animal Services, Bobo bounds into Rogers' arms, his tail wagging furiously. He can hardly contain his excitement when he's reunited with his owner, skittering around him with heaping licks of love.

A missing friend

Rogers woke up early in the morning August 31 to find Bobo had disappeared. Friends made posters with the 1-year-old pitbull-labrador mix's sweet face to find him, the shelter wrote on Facebook.

Two weeks later, the affable pup ended up at Memphis Animal Services. An employee recognized him and called Rogers' friend, who drove him to the shelter to reunite them.

Cue the happy tears

The shelter sent Bobo back with a year's supply of heartworm prevention medication, a bag of dog food, a harness, leash, collar and ID tag, so if he ever wanders off again, he can safely return to his owner, the shelter said.

A local animal hospital will accept donations for Bobo's future care.

Anthony Rogers told CNN affiliate WMC he rescued Bobo as a puppy. He called the one-year-old pitbull-labrador mix his "lifesaver."

"It means a lot to me," he said. "He's a good guy, and I thank everybody for their time and for watching out for us."

