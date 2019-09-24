Clear

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Puerto Rico

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico Monday night, striking off the coast of the island in the Atlantic Ocean.The quake hit about 49 miles nor...

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 6:11 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 7:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico Monday night, striking off the coast of the island in the Atlantic Ocean.

The quake hit about 49 miles north-northwest of Isabela, Puerto Rico, around 11:23 p.m. ET, according to the United States Geological Survey.

At least three aftershocks have followed the quake including a magnitude 4.7, USGS said.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said in a tweet that there was no damage.

There is no threat of tsunami from the quake, according to a tweet from The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

A cold front will move through the area late Tuesday bringing the threat for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. Much of the day, however, will be dry with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs are going to be in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky.
