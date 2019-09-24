Second vaping-related death in Kansas brings nationwide total to 9

Another person has died after vaping, this time it was a man over the age of 50 who lived in Kansas. He becomes the second vaping-related death in the state, according to a statement from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

The man who died had underlying health conditions, but no other details about the case were released.

The state said it is working with public health officials in other states to gather information about what in e-cigarettes is leading to this kind of illness.

"We are coordinating a response to combat this epidemic, so that families can avoid such tragic outcomes," said Governor Kelly.

There have been nine known deaths related to vaping in the US so far -- two in California, two in Kansas, and one in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri and Oregon. That's out of 530 confirmed and probable cases of lung injuries related to e-cigarettes as of September 17, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This was the ninth confirmed case of a vaping-related illness in Kansas, including the two deaths. The cases range in age from 17 to 67. All were hospitalized according to a statement from the state, and two remain in hospital.

The patients have used a mix of products and devices. Some report only vaping nicotine, others used THC, a cannabinoid product, some used only CBD and a combination of THC and nicotine.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will testify before US House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee on Wednesday about the effects of e-cigarettes.

"E-cigarettes are unregulated, which means that we don't know what's in them," Norman said in Monday's statement. "And, of great concern to me, is that in the midst of all these illnesses being reported, the amount of young people using them is significant."

Governor Kelly urged people in her state to follow the CDC's advice and stay away from e-cigarette products while what specifically is causing people to get sick is still being investigated.

People who are getting sick typically have a cough, shortness of breath, nausea, chest pain, and some people vomit, have abdominal pain, and fever.

If you think you are sick and have been vaping, make sure you go see a doctor right away.