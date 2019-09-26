Alaska Airlines flight diverted after threat by passenger

An Alaska Airlines flight from New York to Los Angeles was diverted on Thursday afternoon after a passenger made a threat, the airline said.
Flight 411 was diverted to Kansas City after a "combative, unruly passenger" threatened crew members and "threatened the safety of the aircraft," according to a statement.
The plane landed "without incident" about 4 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Once the aircraft landed, the passenger was taken into custody by law enforcement, Alaska Airlines said, and crew members were interviewed.
The flight was expected to continue to Los Angeles.
