For the first time in its 147-year history, Yellowstone National Park has a female chief ranger

For 147 years, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming has been overseen by a parade of chief rangers, all of them men. Until now.

Sarah Davis, a 20-year National Park Service veteran, will become the park's 18th chief ranger -- and the first female to officially hold the role. (Yellowstone has had interim or acting chief rangers who were female, said a park spokeswoman.)

"Sarah is an outstanding leader with a track record of high performance, strategic thinking, and collaboration," said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a statement.

Under the official title of chief of resource and visitor protection, Davis will oversee the performance of law enforcement, search and rescue, emergency services, fires, special permits, trails, and more. Basically, if you're in trouble at Yellowstone, Davis is your gal.

Davis has seen her fair share of national parks.

Since 2012, she has been performing similar duties as the chief ranger at Natchez Trace Parkway, a recreational road that stretches over 400 miles and spans three states.

She has held other positions at Vicksburg and Guilford Courthouse National Military Parks, Harpers Ferry National Historic Park, Manassas National Battlefield Park, Independence National Historic Park, Assateague Island National Seashore, and Blue Ridge Parkways.

In December, Davis will begin her new role at Yellowstone, making history in the process.