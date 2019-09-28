Woman struck and killed after falling out of window of car that struck her

Ray County (KCTV) -- A woman was struck and killed after falling out of the window of the vehicle that struck her.
Late Friday night, at about 11:30 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to 14141 State Route Y in Ray Co. where they found 38-year-old Misty Newell, from Lawson, MO, dead at the scene.
According to the crash report, Newell was improperly riding in a vehicle when she fell out of the passenger side window and was struck by the vehicle.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
