Woman struck and killed after falling out of window of car that struck her

Troopers found 38-year-old Misty Newell, from Lawson, Mo., dead at the scene.

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 4:03 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2019 4:09 PM

Ray County (KCTV) -- A woman was struck and killed after falling out of the window of the vehicle that struck her.

Late Friday night, at about 11:30 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to 14141 State Route Y in Ray Co. where they found 38-year-old Misty Newell, from Lawson, MO, dead at the scene.

According to the crash report, Newell was improperly riding in a vehicle when she fell out of the passenger side window and was struck by the vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

On Saturday, scattered thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and once again some of these could be on the strong-side. The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be along and south of Highway 36.
