More than 1 million of these pocketknives are being recalled due to a stabbing hazard

Tool aficionados, beware.Harbor Freight Tools is recalling about 1.1 million of their Gordon Folding Knives, a popular pocket knife whose blade folds...

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: CNN

Tool aficionados, beware.

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling about 1.1 million of their Gordon Folding Knives, a popular pocket knife whose blade folds into the handle.

The company reported Friday that the locking mechanism on the knives can fail to engage when extending the blade -- creating a laceration hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knives and return them to a Harbor Freight Tools store for a full refund in the form of a $5 store gift card plus sales tax," the company said on the CPSC website.

There have already been seven reports of the knife failing to lock, resulting in six reports of laceration injuries, four of which required medical attention.

The tools were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide between July 2008 and July 2019.

A warm front will lift through the area and bring warmer temperatures on Saturday but this will be short lived as a cold front is forecast to slide through Saturday afternoon bringing cooler weather and the chance for rain and storms. Looks like most of the rain will fall during the first half of the day and end by evening.
