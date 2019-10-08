Mattel unveils its new career doll: Judge Barbie

Order in the dream house! Barbie is taking to the courtroom.

Mattel just unveiled the Barbie Judge Doll, its 2019 Barbie Career of the Year doll.

"With over 200 careers since 1959, this year Barbie takes the stand as a Judge!" the company wrote on Twitter. "The Barbie Judge Doll encourages girls to learn more about making decisions to change the world for the better."

The company chose a judge as its Career of the Year doll after learning that only 33% of sitting US state judges are women, Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global brand general manager of Barbie, told USA TODAY.

Judge Barbie is available in a variety of different skin tones and hairstyles. She comes with a customary black robe and a lacy collar that looks strikingly similar to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's.

Of course, each Judge Barbie comes with a gavel and round block "that kids can use to help her call the room to order and make important decisions," the company said. The doll is available at Walmart, Target and on Amazon for $12.99.

Barbie also partnered with GoFundMe to raise money to help "close the dream gap." The profits will be donated to three nonprofits that support female empowerment: She's The First, She Should Run and Step Up. The Dream Gap refers to research showing that, as early as age five, many girls start to believe what they can accomplish is limited because of their gender.

Judge Barbie comes after Mattel released a line of gender-inclusive dolls, called "Creatable World." The line allows kids to customize their doll to create a toy that isn't dictated by gender norms.