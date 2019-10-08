Clear

$255,000 spent to keep flooded Rosecrans airport dry

The City of St. Joseph has spent about $255,000 pumping water out of the levee at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 3:52 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has spent about $255,000 pumping water out of the levee at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

Since May 21, city officials say they have pumped approximately 18 million gallons a day out of the levee at Browning Lake.

They have two pumps set up on the levee, they cost $32,000 a month to rent. The fuel for the pumps costs the city $40,000.

On top of that, they spend $1,381 on preventative maintenance and $14,000 on overtime pay.

That adds up to a total of about $255,000 as of October 1. The city says they hope to get 75 percent of the costs back.

Assistant superintendent of water protection Chad Hiserote says he is working on a report to FEMA that is just over $1 million.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
After a picture perfect Monday and Tuesday, big changes will begin to move in heading into the second half of the work week due to our next major storm system that will bring the coolest air to the region by far this fall.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events