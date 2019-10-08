$255,000 spent to keep flooded Rosecrans airport dry

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has spent about $255,000 pumping water out of the levee at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
Since May 21, city officials say they have pumped approximately 18 million gallons a day out of the levee at Browning Lake.
They have two pumps set up on the levee, they cost $32,000 a month to rent. The fuel for the pumps costs the city $40,000.
On top of that, they spend $1,381 on preventative maintenance and $14,000 on overtime pay.
That adds up to a total of about $255,000 as of October 1. The city says they hope to get 75 percent of the costs back.
Assistant superintendent of water protection Chad Hiserote says he is working on a report to FEMA that is just over $1 million.
