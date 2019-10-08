Clear

Twitter used phone numbers gathered for account security to sell ads

Article Image

Twitter "inadvertently" used phone numbers and email addresses its users provided for account security purposes to target ads, the company said Tuesday....

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 7:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

Twitter "inadvertently" used phone numbers and email addresses its users provided for account security purposes to target ads, the company said Tuesday.

In July, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Facebook had broken the law when it engaged in a similar practice. The FTC fined Facebook $5 billion for that and a litany of other instances where it mishandled user data.

Twitter users are asked to provide information like their phone number to help secure their account through services such as two-factor authentication.

"We cannot say with certainty how many people were impacted by this, but in an effort to be transparent, we wanted to make everyone aware," the company said in a blog post Tuesday. It said no personal data had been shared externally.

"We're very sorry this happened and are taking steps to make sure we don't make a mistake like this again," the company added.

Phone numbers provided to Twitter for the purpose of two-factor authentication were recently exposed as a hacking vulnerability as well. A hacker or hackers were able to tweet from the account of CEO Jack Dorsey by convincing Twitter's systems that they had his phone and were texting the tweets to his account.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
After a picture perfect Monday and Tuesday, big changes will begin to move in heading into the second half of the work week due to our next major storm system that will bring the coolest air to the region by far this fall.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events