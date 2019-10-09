Clear

IKEA recalls thousands of infant bibs worldwide for possible choking hazards

Article Image

Ikea is recalling thousands of infant bibs over concern...

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Ikea is recalling thousands of infant bibs over concerns their snaps could be a choking hazard if they detach.

The recalled 7,000 MATVRÅ infant bibs appear as a pair in a pack, and were sold in stores online and worldwide. Each pack has a red and blue bib, both of which have the store's logo printed on a white tag on the back.

"The blue bib has a green seam along the outside with white polka dots. The red bib has a yellow seam along the outside with red polka dots," IKEA said.

The company said it received two reports of the snaps on the bibs detaching, but neither incident occurred in the United States and no injuries have been reported. It asked consumers to stop using the recalled bibs and return them to any IKEA store for a refund.

Choking is one of the leading causes of unintentional deaths for infants, according to the National Safety Council.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Today we will start seeing an increase in cloud cover and then eventually the chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and we will hang on to the warm temperatures today as well. Rain chances will then continue to be in the forecast through Friday morning. This is happening as a strong cold front pushes through the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events