Authorities continue searching for missing 12-year-old St. Joseph girl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl from St. Joseph.

According to an alert sent out by the police department Wednesday night just before 10 p.m., Tatum Todd is missing. She is a white female who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.

St. Joseph School District counselor released the photo KQ2 of Tate. She has since died her hair red.

Todd could be accompanied by another white female who is approximately 18-year-old.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.