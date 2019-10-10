Clear

Authorities continue searching for missing 12-year-old St. Joseph girl

The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl from St. Joseph.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 3:29 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl from St. Joseph.

According to an alert sent out by the police department Wednesday night just before 10 p.m., Tatum Todd is missing. She is a white female who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.

St. Joseph School District counselor released the photo KQ2 of Tate. She has since died her hair red.

Todd could be accompanied by another white female who is approximately 18-year-old.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Late this afternoon and early evening, the cold front is expected to move through the area. This will bring more rain and storm chances and some gusty winds. Temperatures are expected to crash behind this front from the 60s and 70s to the 30s and 40s. By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s and with gusty northwest winds, wind chill values will be in the 20s so make sure the winter gear is out and ready to go.
