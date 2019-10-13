Clear

Motorcyclist falls 47 ft off side of hwy, survives

Police responded to 169 Hwy. and 9 Hwy. in Kansas City around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 2:40 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2019 2:46 PM
Posted By: KCTV

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist is recovering after striking a concrete barrier and being thrown off the side of the highway.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to 169 Hwy. and 9 Hwy. on a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle.

Police say that a black Kawasaki motorcycle was going southbound when the driver apparently lost control.

The vehicle struck the concrete Jersey barrier along the outside lane and the driver was thrown off the side of the elevated highway span.

Police identified the driver as a 31-year-old KCMO man, and he fell about 47 feet and suffered multiple broken bones.

The man is in serious condition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 62°
We are looking to stay next week in a quiet weather pattern with typical fall temperatures Sunday through next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories