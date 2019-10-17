Vatican launches $110 'click to pray' wearable rosary

The Rosary is going mobile.

The Vatican announced the launch of the "Click to Pray eRosary" Wednesday. October is the month of the Rosary.

The eRosary is an app-driven device that can be worn as a bracelet. To activate it, all you have to do is make the sign of the cross, similar to how Catholics begin praying the Rosary.

Once activated, the wearer can choose between three different options to pray. There is the standard rosary, a contemplative rosary or a thematic rosary, which will be updated every year. The device shows the users progress throughout each prayer and keeps track of each rosary completed.

The interactive device is a push from the church to reach tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z.

It "serves as a tool for learning how to pray the rosary for peace in the world," according to a news release from the Vatican.

The project -- part of the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network -- brings together the best of the Church's spiritual tradition and the latest advances of the technological world, the Vatican said.

The eRosary is available to buy now for $110.