Clear

Bunnies dumped on side of road rescued by neighbors

Article Image

The intersection of Glass Road and Bray's Point in Gloucester is where nearly two dozen bunnies were dumped over the weekend.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 9:04 AM
Posted By: WTKR

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WTKR) -- The intersection of Glass Road and Bray's Point in Gloucester is where nearly two dozen bunnies were dumped over the weekend.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Department, they were called to the intersection on October 20 after a neighbor reported finding a large number of white bunnies on the loose near the road.

Neighbors and deputies ran around in the dark with nets, trying to catch as many as they could.

In total, 18 were caught and are now being cared for by a family in Mathews. Unfortunately, some of bunnies that were dumped have died. Those caring for the bunnies say they were hit by cars because drivers didn't see them in the dark.

Animal Control and the sheriff’s department are investigating the crime. They say since the animals were pets, the offense is considered animal cruelty.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
A cold front has pushed through the KQ2 Viewing Area this will bring in cloudy skies and a slight shower chance on Thursday. The top weather story will be the below average temperatures as cooler air filters in as we'll struggle to get into the middle to upper 40s for highs by the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories