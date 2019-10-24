Clear

New 'Hocus Pocus' movie coming from Disney+

Article Image

A sequel to the cult-classic film "Hocus Pocus" is reportedly in the works for forthcoming streaming platform Disney+.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 3:09 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

Just in time for Halloween is news you can use.

There's reportedly a new 'Hocus Pocus' movie coming.

According to Deadline, the new film is in the works for forthcoming streaming service Disney+ with a script from television writer and producer Jen D'Angelo.

The original 1993 film about a trio of 17th century witches wreaking havoc in modern day Salem, Massachusetts, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

It's become a cult classic and must-see viewing every Halloween season.

No word yet on if the original cast will be returning for the new movie or any plot details.

Disney+ has been stirring excitement almost since it's announcement.

Last month a social media thread of some of the content that would be featured on the streaming service was the talk of Twitter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
For Friday and into the weekend, more sunshine is expected with temperatures in the 50s on Friday. For this weekend, computer models are in some disagreement with potential rain chances late Saturday into Sunday. For now, will keep chances low so keep checking back for updates. This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the upper 50s to near 60.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories