Clear

QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Halloween?

Put your Trick-Or-Treat knowledge to the test with our Halloween quiz!

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 2:27 PM

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the middle to upper 50s. The cooler-below average weather pattern is looking to stay in place for next week. A cold front will be pushing through Sunday night that will knock temperatures back down into the 40s for Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories