Clear

Woman saves 7 service dogs from grass fire

Article Image

Firefighters battled howling winds in Vallejo on Sunday when a fast-moving fire swept through the California Maritime Academy and destroyed several vehicles in its path.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 2:39 PM
Posted By: CNN

Vallejo (KCRA) -- Firefighters battled howling winds in Vallejo on Sunday when a fast-moving fire swept through the California Maritime Academy and destroyed several vehicles in its path.

The smoke and flames were so thick, they shut down portions of Interstate 80 and the Carquinez Bridge, where Laura Allen was driving home to Sacramento with seven service dogs in training in the back of her car.

The Canine Companions for Independence had just been evacuated from Santa Rosa because of the massive Kincade Fire.

Allen said she was in the her car when the flames in Vallejo surrounded her and the dogs.

“We were going over the bridge, and as we got up, we saw the smoke -- and the flames just erupted very quickly,” she described. “It was very scary because the smoke was very thick and ash was covering our car."

She knew she had to move quickly to save the service dogs, each one valued at $50,000.

“The flames just jumped the freeway,” Allen said. “It was on both sides, so we really couldn't escape that way. So, the only option we had to do was a U-turn on the bridge."

Allen turned just before the toll plaza and eventually made it home to Sacramento with all seven dogs safe from harm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy before another storm system moves in, bringing us another round of rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday before changing over to a rain/snow mix then possibly all snow. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 30s. There is still a lot of uncertainly with this forecast from the exact track to accumulations so keep it tuned to KQ2 as we near the event. It is possible that the area could see a few inches of accumulation with this system.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories