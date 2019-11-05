Clear

A man stole an electric shopping cart from Walmart and drove it from one bar to another to avoid a DWI, police say

A Louisiana man was arrested after stealing an electric powered shopping cart from Walmart to avoid getting a DWI, police said.

Brice Kendell Williams, 32, was charged with felony unauthorized use of a moveable after driving the motorized shopping cart over half a mile away from one bar to another, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $2,500, police said in a statement.

A deputy with the sheriff's office responded to a bar in Houma, Louisiana, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a complaint about someone arriving to a bar in a shopping cart, according to the statement. The town is about 60 miles southwest of New Orleans.

When the deputy arrived, he found the shopping cart parked between two cars in the bar's parking lot.

Williams told the responding deputy that he was at a different bar and thought that if he drove his car, he could get charged with a DWI, the sheriff's office said. Instead, Williams opted to steal the electric shopping cart, which is meant for disabled people, and drive it to a different bar, the sheriff's office said.

CNN has not determined whether Williams has legal representation at this time.

Some warmer temperatures and sunshine expected today as an area of high pressure sits over northern Missouri. Expect highs to reach into the mid 50s and partly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance could lead to a few more clouds near the Iowa border but rain chances appear to be staying north of the area.
