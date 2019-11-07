Parson touts bridge repair program in Andrew Co.

(ANDREW CO., Mo.) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson spent some time in southern Andrew County on Thursday as part of a statewide tour of recently renovated bridges.

He joined a group of other eleted officials and employees from MoDot to look over work completed on a new bridge on Interstate 29. The I-29 bridge over Route T just north of St. Joseph was one of 45 high-priority bridge repairs and replacements included in a $50 million statewide program signed by the governor last spring.

Parson said finding the money in the budget was a priority for him, as he said focusing on infrastructure is crucial to attracting and retaining business in the state.

"We take for granted that these bridges are safe, and they are safe," Parson said. "But, we have to make sure to take care of what we have. Those that need to be replaced we need to face the fact they need to be replaced. Those are the things we are going to continue to do and look forward to do.

MoDot officials say that 35 percent of the traffic on I-29 north of St. Joseph is commerce-based and commercial.