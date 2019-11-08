READ: Whistleblower lawyer's letter to White House

A lawyer for the Ukraine whistleblower, whose complaint document triggered the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, has sent a letter to the White House warning the President to "cease and desist" attacking his client.
Read the letter here: cnn.com/2019/11/07/politics/read-whistleblower-lawyer-letter-to-trump/index.html
