A record number of fliers expected around Thanksgiving, TSA says

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 9:08 AM
Posted By: CNN

The number of passengers flying over this Thanksgiving holiday period should be one for the record books, the Transportation Security Administration says.

About 26.8 million passengers are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints nationwide from the Friday before Thanksgiving through the Monday afterward, or November 22 to December 2, TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell said Wednesday.

That would be a record for the Thanksgiving period, and about 4% more than the same time last year, Cogswell said at a news conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be "the single busiest day ever for the US airline industry," said Sharon Pinkerton, senior vice president for industry group Airlines for America.

About 3.1 million passengers are expected on that day, December 1, Pinkerton said.

Today will be the last day we see temperatures well below normal as warmer air moves in just in time for the weekend. For today, expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight tonight, could see some patchy fog with temperatures dropping into the 20s.
