Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A new Uno deck promises to keep families away from politics at Thanksgiving dinner

Article Image

Capitalizing on everyone's biggest holiday fear, Mattel has come up with new "nonpartisan" UNO cards to play with family and friends who may not share your political beliefs.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 9:29 AM
Posted By: CNN

Please pass the turkey but hold the politics.

Mattel's limited-edition Nonpartisan Uno deck is out just in time to keep Thanksgiving dinner politics-free.

The new version removes the red and blue cards -- which could be seen as politically charged -- and introduces a new VETO card to help families everywhere keep the peace.

On the pack, it says "No red or blue cards means no taking sides!"

One survey by the American Psychological Association found 38% of respondents saying their stress levels increase during the holidays, in part because of family gatherings.

Sure, political discussions are important. But is Thanksgiving really the time? Let's keep the debate around pumpkin or pecan pie. (The correct answer is both.)

If -- no, when a family member breaks the "no politics" rule -- just VETO them!

During an Uno game, the new VETO card skips that player's next turn and makes them change the subject. But it might be smart to keep that card in your pocket at the dinner table, too.

The classic red and blue cards were replaced with more politically neutral colors of orange and purple. The new packaging is purple as well; being an intermediate color formed of red and blue, it should encourage people to find some common ground.

And if all that doesn't work, just make them Draw Four.

The Uno Nonpartisan can be found at Walmart stores for $5.99.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
It's been 10 days since St. Joseph saw a high temperature in the 60s and it looks like we will climb into the lower 60s this afternoon and once again on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories