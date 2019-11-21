Clear

Some boxes of Cheese Nips are being recalled

Article Image

Check your Cheese Nips -- the cracker's parent company has issued a voluntary recall.MondelÄ“z Global LLC...

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 8:55 AM
Posted By: CNN

Check your Cheese Nips -- the cracker's parent company has issued a voluntary recall.

MondelÄ“z Global LLC issued the recall for a limited quantity of Cheese Nips in the United States due to the potential presence of plastic pieces from a food scraper. The company told the Food and Drug Administration that the particles were incorporated into the production process and impact a small amount of product.

"The company became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment," the recall statement said.

Only Cheese Nips boxes of 11 ounces that have a "best by" date of May 18, 19 or 20, 2020, could be contaminated.

No other products were impacted, and no illness or injury has come from the particles, according to the FDA.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
After climbing into the mid 60s on Wednesday, temperatures will be much cooler by this afternoon after a cold front moves through this morning. Temperatures will fall from the 50s and 60s into the 40s by later this morning. Rain showers will come to an end by sunrise for the area. This afternoon, expect a mostly cloudy sky with winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph and temperatures in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories