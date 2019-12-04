Clear

A mother in Kentucky was arrested for selling her baby for $2,000, police say

A mother in Kentucky has been accused of selling her baby for $2,000, police said.Police contacted Maria Domingo-Perez, 31, after officials at Parker...

A mother in Kentucky has been accused of selling her baby for $2,000, police said.

Police contacted Maria Domingo-Perez, 31, after officials at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, reported that a woman was giving away a child, police said.

Domingo-Perez initially gave officers "conflicting statements" but police said she later admitted to giving the baby to a man and a woman.

The couple, 37-year-old Catarina Jose Felipe and 45-year-old Jose Manuel Pascual, told detectives they had paid $2,000 for the baby, police said.

Authorities didn't discuss the gender or age of the baby.

The mother, Felipe and Pascual were arrested and charged with selling/purchasing a child for adoption on Tuesday, police and jail records show.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspects are represented by an attorney yet.

Police said the baby and Domingo-Perez's other four children are in protective custody.

