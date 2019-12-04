Clear

City Council reviews animal ordinances

Review comes after incident involving the owner of several dogs attacking another dog on his property.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 11:16 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A viral video of several dogs apparently attacking another dog has prompted the St. Joseph City Council to review the city's ordinances on dog breeding and ownership.

Animal control says they believe the dog fight developed, located entirely withinn the fenced property of a St. Joseph home, between males battling over a female in heat.

"It was the perfect storm. There were a lot of things that caused it to go the way it did," said Stephen Norman of the St. Joseph Animal Control. 

Norman said that the city already has an ordinance requiring animals in heat being separated from other pets.

He was one person giving advice to council members who held a work session on the topic on Wednesday.

"(We had) multiple complaints about what the city can do to handle it and what direction we're going with it," said city council member Brian Myers.

Some recommend a new ordinance that would limit the number of animals a pet owner can have.

"The reality is you can be a terrific pet owner and have 15-16 animals in your home," Myers said. "On the flip side of that coin, you can be the worst owner in the world and have only one."

Norman advised council members to move ahead cautiously in whatever direction they eventually choose.

"People have specific rights. We want to make sure we don't do anything that violates those," Norman said.

The council also discussed a problem with feral cats in the city.

There were no decisions made at the meeting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories