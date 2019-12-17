USAF Thunderbirds coming to Rosecrans for Sound of Speed Airshow

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rosecrans Memorial Airport and the 139th Airlift Wing will host the United States Air Force Thunderbirds for the 2021 Sound of Speed Airshow,
The show is is May 1 and 2, 2021.
This will be the first time the Thunderbirds will be in St. Joseph since 1991, according to a Facebook Post by the Sound of Speed Airshow.
