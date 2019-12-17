Clear
USAF Thunderbirds coming to Rosecrans for Sound of Speed Airshow

Rosecrans Memorial Airport and the 139th Airlift Wing will host the United States Air Force Thunderbirds for the 2021 Sound of Speed Airshow,

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rosecrans Memorial Airport and the 139th Airlift Wing will host the United States Air Force Thunderbirds for the 2021 Sound of Speed Airshow,

The show is is May 1 and 2, 2021.

This will be the first time the Thunderbirds will be in St. Joseph since 1991, according to a Facebook Post by the Sound of Speed Airshow.

Temperatures will begin to rise as more sunshine moves into the area this week. Wednesday we will see highs in the lower 30's. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the work week.
