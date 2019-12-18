Puppies: cute balls of fur.
But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they're also linked to a multi-state outbreak of an infection that's resistant to multiple drugs.
An outbreak strain of Campylobacter jejuni has been reported in 30 states and so far 30 people have been infected, the CDC said.
Four have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported, the center said.
"Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that puppies purchased from pet stores are the likely source of this outbreak. Many of the cases had contact with puppies or were employees at pet stores, including Petland," it said.
The CDC has not yet identified one common supplier of puppies, it said.
Some of the illnesses date as far back as January 2019 and people who have been infected range from 8 months to 70 years old.
The symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever and usually last for about a week. People usually recover without antibiotics, the CDC said.
Ways to avoid getting infected include washing your hands and making sure you take any new dogs to the vet for a checkup.
Related Content
- Puppies may be making people sick, CDC says
- Police: Puppy Stabbed During Fight Between Roommates
- How to Avoid Getting Sick Over the Holiday Season
- Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
- Inaugural Puppy Bowl helps bring donations to shelter
- Contaminated ground beef that made over 400 people ill could still be in your freezer, CDC warns
- The CDC is urging consumers to discard their salad kits after people were sickened with E. coli
- Trump plans to make more people work for food stamps
- Pre-cut melon sold at Whole Foods, Kroger and other stores in 9 states recalled; 93 people sick in salmonella outbreak
- CDC issues first guidelines to treat youth concussions