Clear

A teenager allegedly hopped a fence, stole a plane and crashed it at a California airport

Article Image

A 17-year old is in custody after she allegedly stole and crashed a propeller plane at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 8:48 AM
Posted By: CNN

Police are investigating why a teenager climbed a fence, stole a plane, and crashed it at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

A 17-year-old girl is under arrest for allegedly stealing a King Air 200, a small, private plane, and driving it into a fence at the airport Wednesday morning, the airport said.

Fresno police arrived and talked with the girl, who was seated inside the plane with the pilot's headset on, airport Police Chief Drew Bessinger said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The plane never took off. It had some damage.

The girl's motive is unknown, but there's not reason to think it was related to domestic terrorism, Bessinger said.

The girl appeared disoriented and was uncooperative when she was taken into custody, according to an airport press release.

No commercial passengers or aircraft were at risk, authorities said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and with a light southwest wind we will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories