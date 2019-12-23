Clear

Missouri boys drown in frozen pond

Two Missouri boys are believed to have drowned in an icy pond after going for a bike ride, officials said.The boys, ages 8 and 7, went into a private...

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 9:57 PM
Updated: Dec 23, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Two Missouri boys are believed to have drowned in an icy pond after going for a bike ride, officials said.

The boys, ages 8 and 7, went into a private pond in Franklin County, west of St. Louis, on Sunday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sheriff Steven Pelton said because one of the boys had his helmet on, one theory is one boy slipped into the water and the other tried to get him out.

A family member found one victim floating in the water, while the second boy was recovered by a fire department diver, according to the highway patrol. They were taken to a hospital.

The boys were pronounced dead by a physician after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the state incident report.

Their names have not been released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
There is a slight chance for some spotty showers over the next few days but the we dry out until the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until next weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories