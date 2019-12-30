Clear

Texas church security team member who shot gunman had 'eyes' on the man as soon as he walked into the room

The volunteer security team member who fatally shot a gunman in...

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 9:39 PM
Posted By: CNN

The volunteer security team member who fatally shot a gunman in a Texas church Sunday said he began watching the shooter as soon as he entered the sanctuary.

Jack Wilson, head of security at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, told CNN affiliate KTVT that he had "eyes" on the man right away.

"After he shot (the two victims), he went and started towards the front of the sanctuary and that's when I was able to engage him, and I fired one round," he told KTVT.

Wilson didn't say why he was suspicious, but another parishioner told KTVT the man's appearance made her uncomfortable because he appeared to be wearing a wig.

Wilson, who is running for county commissioner in Hood County, posted a statement on his campaign website thanking "all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today."

"The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter in church," he said. "I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST, but evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed."

Wilson shot the gunman just seconds after two parishioners were shot. The two victims were members of the church security team and were identified as Anton Wallace, 64, of Fort Worth and Richard White, 67, of River Oaks, according to a statement released by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials had said Sunday night that multiple members of the church security team responded to the gunman. However, Wilson was the only person who shot him, and he fired only once, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday.

Paxton also revealed that Wilson is a former reserve deputy sheriff and a firearms instructor.

"My understanding is, he was a reserve deputy and had significant training, had his own shooting range, had taught other people how to shoot, had taught many people in this church how to be prepared," Paxton told reporters at a news conference. "He's not just responsible for his actions, which ultimately saved the lives of maybe hundreds of people, but he's also responsible for training hundreds in that church."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Tuesday will warm up a touch with highs in the lower to middle 40s but the Strong winds will continue to impact the area. Wind speeds will stay closer to 20mph Tuesday morning and we will see them fall back to a normal range of 10 - 15mph by the evening rush hour. Clouds should be on the way out through Tuesday giving us a beautiful New Years eve. Wednesday the warming trend continues and we will see highs in the 50s to ring in the new year.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories