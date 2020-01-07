Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran shortly after takeoff

A Boeing 737 plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran early Wednesday local time, Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA reported.
The Ukranian Airlines plane crashed due to technical difficulties, according to ISNA.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
