Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran shortly after takeoff

A Boeing 737 plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran early Wednesday local time, Iran's sem...

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 10:04 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 10:16 PM
Posted By: CNN

A Boeing 737 plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran early Wednesday local time, Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

The Ukranian Airlines plane crashed due to technical difficulties, according to ISNA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

