Kansas City Chiefs will play San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 9:38 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 10:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV next month.

The Chiefs won the AFC Championship game, defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns and led the Chiefs with 53 rushing yards and a running touchdown.

This is the Chiefs' first trip to the Super Bowl since winning Super Bowl IV, 50 years ago in 1970.

Running back Raheem Mostert had a career game, rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns for San Francisco. He becomes the first player in NFL history with this record in a playoff game.

This is the 49ers' first trip to the Super Bowl since Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers have won five Super Bowls in franchise history, with the most recent win in 1995.

Super Bowl LIV will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on February 2.

Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
