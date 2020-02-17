WANTED: Manhunt underway for 'armed & dangerous' suspect after officer shot inside Ferguson Walmart

Click here for updates on this story

FERGUSON, Mo (KMOV) -- A manhunt is underway for the man accused of shooting a police officer who was working security a Walmart in Ferguson Sunday evening.

Monday morning, St. Louis County police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who was described as being between 20 and 25 years old and 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8. At the time of the shooting the man was wearing a green jacket, gray sweatpants, Nike sandals, black socks and had his braided hair in a small ponytail.

Police said the suspect should be considered "armed and dangerous."

"We believe he probably got into a car. Right now his whereabouts are unknown. We’ve got a large amount of our resources out here searching for this individual now," St. Louis County Police Sergeant Ben Granda said.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation.

The shooting happened inside the Walmart on West Florissant around 7:15 p.m. The officer confronted a shoplifting suspect who pulled a gun and shot the officer.

The officer did not fire his weapon, police said.

"The arm and possibly once or twice in the torso also," Granda said when describing where the officer had been shot. "We’re very thankful he was wearing a vest tonight."

Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong said the Calverton Park police officer was working secondary as a security guard at the Walmart.

The officer is 35-years-old and has two and a half years of service. He was later released from the hospital and sent home to recover, according to police.

The St. Louis County Police Department said they have numerous resources on hand to assist the investigation including Metro Air Support Unit, canine unit, and patrol officers.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.

