Clear

7-year-old girl dies during tonsillectomy

Article Image

Paisley Cogsdill, a 7-year-old girl from South Carolina, died one minute into surgery to remove her tonsils, her parents told CNN affiliate WHNS.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 9:13 AM
Posted By: CNN

A 7-year-old South Carolina girl died one minute into surgery to remove her tonsils, her parents told CNN affiliate WHNS.

Paisley Cogsdill snored in her sleep but was perfectly healthy, relatives said, according to WHNS. But her heart suddenly stopped during the operation in Greenwood on Friday.

"Going into surgery, she had no fear," her grandmother, Mary Beth Truelock, told WHNS. "She was smiling and happy. Nothing was wrong."

A straight-A second grader, Paisley was an active little girl, according to her obituary, and had an attitude full of joy "in everything she did, from playing T-Ball and Softball to performing Hip-Hop dance routines and gymnastics programs with her friends at the Dance Shop and Dance South."

A GoFundMe page set up to cover the funeral expenses had raised more than $30,000 by Tuesday evening.

"You don't understand why these things happen but we know it was God's plan," Truelock told WHNS. "And that's the only thing that can get us through, 'cause we know it was God."

Paisley's parents are hoping autopsy results will offer more insight into her death, WHNS reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
It was a cloudy and cold day across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Temperatures only climbed into the lower 30s for Tuesday but a warm up is headed our way. Rain and snow is found over central Kansas and will continue into the evening on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s and winds will be out of the north.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories