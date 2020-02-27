Clear

Drug companies race to test coronavirus vaccines

Article Image

Gilead Sciences stock was up slightly on Thursday, even as the Dow plunged into correction status.The reason? The biotech company is moving closer to...

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 2:06 PM
Posted By: CNN

Gilead Sciences stock was up slightly on Thursday, even as the Dow plunged into correction status.

The reason? The biotech company is moving closer to finding a potential treatment for the deadly coronavirus. It plans to start administering its remdesivir drug to patients next month.

Shares of Gilead Sciences have risen more than 10% in the past five days as the race to find an effective treatment for the outbreak continues.

It's not alone. The stocks of two smaller biotechs working on coronavirus vaccines -- Moderna and Novavax -- have both soared in the past few days on hopes that their treatments may show some success as well.

Gilead said in a statement late Wednesday that it will be administering its remdesivir drug to "approximately 1,000 patients at medical centers primarily across Asian countries, as well as other countries globally with high numbers of diagnosed cases, beginning in March."

The World Health Organization has said that remdesivir may have the best chance of effectively treating the Wuhan coronavirus.

Gilead said in its statement that it will conduct two randomized studies to evaluate the effectiveness of different dosing durations of remdesivir.

One will be for about 400 patients with severe clinical manifestations of coronavirus. The other will be for about 600 patients with more moderate symptoms. Patients in both groups will receive the drug for either five or 10 days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday but the clouds will increase Thursday night. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories