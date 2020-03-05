UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KMOV) -- A man wearing Joker makeup and dressed in a costume was arrested Monday night for allegedly making threats while inside a business in The Delmar Loop in University City, Missouri.
Police said Jeremy Garnier, 51, of University City was charged with first degree terrorist threats.
Police said witnesses told them Garnier was inside a business in the 6300 block of Delmar Blvd making threats. Witnesses said he was making threats through Facebook Live and streaming himself.
He was taken into custody and is being held without bond.
If you know any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Related Content
- Man in Joker makeup accused of making terrorist threats
- Man charged with making terrorist threat after pointing BB gun at school
- Heavily armed man arrested at Missouri Walmart charged with making terrorist threat
- Man sentenced for making terrorist threat at a St. Joseph company
- 'Joker' spurs security precautions from the US Army and the Los Angeles police
- 'Joker' expected to break box office records as controversy and anxiety swirls
- 'Joker' shatters box office records despite its controversial depiction of violence
- Explosive Device Detonated Near Times Square in "Attempted Terrorist Attack"
- 17-year-old charged with making threat to Cameron High School
- Isolated Storm Threat Continues