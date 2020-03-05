Clear

Man in Joker makeup accused of making terrorist threats

Article Image

A man wearing Joker makeup and dressed in a costume was arrested Monday night for allegedly making threats while inside a business in The Delmar Loop in University City, Missouri.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 8:27 AM
Posted By: KMOV

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KMOV) -- A man wearing Joker makeup and dressed in a costume was arrested Monday night for allegedly making threats while inside a business in The Delmar Loop in University City, Missouri.

Police said Jeremy Garnier, 51, of University City was charged with first degree terrorist threats.

Police said witnesses told them Garnier was inside a business in the 6300 block of Delmar Blvd making threats. Witnesses said he was making threats through Facebook Live and streaming himself.

He was taken into custody and is being held without bond.

If you know any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s as a weak cold front will move into the area bringing with it gusty winds out of the northwest on Thursday afternoon. We should be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by the end of the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories