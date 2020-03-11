Clear

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson diagnosed with coronavirus

Article Image

Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said he and...

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 9:06 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said he and his wife were traveling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and 'slight fevers.'

'Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?' he wrote.

A representative for Hanks confirmed the news to CNN and had no additional comment.

Hanks added: 'We'll keep the world posted and updated.'

According to the World Health Organization, there are currently more than 120 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories