The coronavirus crisis is hurting America's retail industry, so many stores are shutting their doors or reducing their hours.
Walmart, the largest retailer in America, said Saturday that it will modify its store hours in response to the pandemic, while other retailers plan to temporarily close stores.
Beginning Sunday, all of Walmart's more than 4,700 US stores will be open from 6 am to 11 pm until further notice. The company said the shortened hours will help employees restock shelves overnight and clean stores. Thousands of Walmart stores are already operating under shortened hours.
Walmart employees will keep their regular daytime or evening shifts, the company said.
Other US grocery stores, including Publix, Giant, Stop & Shop and H-E-B have also modified their hours in recent days as the virus has spread.
Late Saturday, Urban Outfitters said it will close all of stores around the world and will not reopen them until at least March 28.
Patagonia, Glossier and Neighborhood Goods have also announced their stores will temporarily close.
Related Content
- Walmart shortens its hours and stores across America close their doors
- North Belt Walmart Closed for Hours Due to Power Outage
- St. Joseph institution closes doors permanently
- Longtime St. Joseph restaurant closing its doors next week
- Walmart confirms coronavirus case in one of its stores
- Family Dollar will close nearly 400 stores
- Bed Bath & Beyond to close 40 stores
- Bankrupt Forever 21 is closing 200 stores
- More than 9,300 stores closed in 2019
- Gordmans to close St. Joseph store