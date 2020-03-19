Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

US and Mexico coordinating on plan to restrict travel across the border

The US and Mexico are coordinating on a plan to restrict...

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 8:04 PM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 8:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

The US and Mexico are coordinating on a plan to restrict nonessential travel across the border, the State Department confirmed Thursday evening.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard discussed the plans during a call on Thursday, according to a readout from State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

'Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubon on coordinating a plan to restrict non-essential travel across our shared border in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,' Ortagus said.

'The two leaders discussed the importance of creating a uniform North American strategy to reduce public health risks to our communities and more effectively address rising challenges jointly,' she added. 'They also discussed ways to reduce the adverse impact the COVID-19 crisis is having on the economy and to prioritize continuing essential cross-border commerce and trade.'

Pompeo said on Twitter that he had been 'working closely' with his Mexican counterpart 'on travel restrictions that balance protecting our citizens from further transmission of #COVID19.'

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 53°
A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories