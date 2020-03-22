Clear
BREAKING NEWS City of St. Joseph to issue shelter-in-place ordinance 12:01 a.m. Tuesday Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson issues statewide social distancing order Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Small Business Administration approves Kansas and Missouri's requests for assistance

...

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: KCTV

Click here for updates on this story

    FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering disaster assistance to small businesses in both Kansas and Missouri.

The SBA is offering "low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital" for small businesses in both states that are enduring "substantial economic injury" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SBA acted under their own authority to make a disaster declaration after receiving requests from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Missouri Governor Mike Parson on March 17.

The declaration applies across all of Kansas and Missouri.

“Small businesses, private non-profit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) since Jan. 31, 2020, may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.

“These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Disaster loans can provide vital economic assistance to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing,” Carranza added.

The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 21, 2020.

Eligibility is based on the financial impact of COVID-19.

The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations. The SBA offers loans with long-term repayments up to a maximum of 30 years and are “available to entities without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship.”

Applicants can apply online and download applications at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
After a warm and sunny Saturday was have rain chances moving in across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Sunday. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with a few chances for rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories