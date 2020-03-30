Clear
Taco Bell will hand you a free taco on Tuesday -- following proper social distancing protocol

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 9:25 AM
Updated: Mar 30, 2020 9:35 AM
Posted By: CNN

It's easy to forget which day of the week it is when you're cooped up in your home for weeks on end.

But please, don't forget Taco Tuesday. Taco Bell hasn't.

On March 31 (this upcoming Tuesday, if you haven't glanced at a calendar for a bit), the chain will hand out one free beef taco per customer. And to minimize contact, you can only pick yours up in the drive-thru.

Customers will receive the Nacho Cheese-flavored Doritos Locos Tacos (no substitutions). Think of it as a reward to us all for successful social distancing.

If Taco Bell isn't your speed, there are plenty of other chains handing out free food to customers during the pandemic: Burger King will provide two free kids' meals with the purchase of an adult entree when ordering through the chain's app. And every Monday, Krispy Kreme will give out a free dozen doughnuts to health care workers treating patients with the coronavirus.

So go on, claim your free taco in this strange, isolated time. It's what you deserve.

Clouds increase going into Monday afternoon as another low pressure system moves through the region. This system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
