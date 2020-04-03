New York's governor will sign executive order to allow redistribution of medical supplies to hospitals in need

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will sign an executive order allowing the state to redistribute ventilators and medical supplies from institutions that don't need them now to medical facilities in parts of the state that do, he said Friday in a news conference.

The need for ventilators has grown as the number of coronavirus cases climbs, with more than 102,000 cases and 2,935 deaths statewide as of Friday morning, the governor said. Of those deaths, 562 people died in the last 24 hours -- the biggest single-day increase in deaths.

Supplies taken under the governor's order will be returned or those institutions reimbursed, Cuomo said.

'I'm not going to be in a position where people are dying and we have several hundred ventilators in our own state somewhere else,' the governor said.

A day earlier, Cuomo had said the state has about six days left before it runs out of ventilators.

'It's like watching a slow-moving hurricane across the country, where you know the path that it's taking,' the governor said Thursday. 'Why not deploy the national resources and just stay ahead of the hurricane?'

At least 245,658 Americans have been infected, and more than 6,000 have died. All states but Wyoming have reported deaths.

At this point, all states should issue stay-at-home orders, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

'I don't understand why that's not happening,' Fauci said during a CNN town hall Thursday. 'If you look at what's going on in this country, I just don't understand why we're not doing that ... We really should be.'

Though President Donald Trump has said he does not plan to issue a nationwide stay-at-home order, nearly all states have done so. The 10 that have not are: Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

To slow the numbers' rise, the nation's top experts -- who have predicted at least 100,000 Americans may die -- say aggressive social distancing measures are now more important than ever.

Looking at the country's pace of new infections, it's clear not every American is following federal social distancing guidelines, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Thursday night.

'We're only as strong as every community, every county, every state, every American following the guidelines to a T,' Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator said Thursday.

Like other countries, the US can slow the spread, she said. 'But it means everybody needs to take that same responsibility.'

Your coronavirus questions, answered

CDC sets advice for returning to normal

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends communities be evaluated for four consecutive weeks and demonstrate three achievements before starting to return to normal life, according to a senior federal health official who has seen the guidelines submitted to the White House coronavirus task force.

Those recommendations require communities demonstrate a decrease in cases and deaths; a decrease in Covid-19-associated hospitalizations while keeping the capacity to care for the sick; and the public health capacity to investigate and control the virus.

It's unclear if the White House task force has approved those recommendations or when the measuring of those benchmarks would begin. But they appear to be in line with Trump's announcement this week to extend federal social distancing measures for 30 days.

CNN has reached out to the CDC about the recommendations multiple times but has not received a response.

Additionally, other guidelines submitted to the task force by public health experts include 'no new cases for 14 days' and 'the ability to detect new clusters' for certain parts of community life to resume, according to the source.

Virus can be spread through breathing, experts say

New federal guidelines are also expected soon on wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the virus, Trump said Thursday, adding that the guidance won't require all Americans to use face coverings.

'I don't think they'll be mandatory because some people don't want to do that,' he said, adding that Americans who do want to wear face coverings can 'decide for themselves.'

Trump's announcement came a day after a panel of experts told the White House that research shows coronavirus can be spread not just by sneezes and coughs but also by talking and possibly breathing.

'While the current (coronavirus) specific research is limited, the results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of virus from normal breathing,' according to a letter written by Dr. Harvey Fineberg, chairman of a committee with the National Academy of Sciences.

Masks should not, however, replace social distancing, Fauci said on Fox News' 'Fox & Friends' Friday morning.

'The most important thing is to keep this 6-foot physical distance from individuals,' he said, adding he recognizes there are scenarios in which that's not possible.

'Because of some recent information that the virus can actually be spread even when people just speak as opposed to coughing and sneezing, the better part of valor is that when you're out and you can't maintain that 6-foot distance to wear some sort of facial covering,' Fauci said.

'So, this is an addendum and an addition to the physical separation,' he added, 'not a substitute for it.'

Tracking the spread of coronavirus

New guidance for reducing the spread of the virus in long-term care facilities was also issued Thursday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in consultation with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It includes screening staff for symptoms and starting temperature checks, as well as instructing staff members to wear face masks when inside facilities.

Residents should cover their noses and mouths when staff are in their room, the guidance indicates. 'Residents can use tissues for this,' it states. 'They could also use cloth, non-medical masks when those are available.'

New York City's EMTs face tough decisions

In New York, the hardest-hit part of the country, an influx of emergency medical facilities has been aimed at relieving an overwhelmed health system.

Those include the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship that docked in New York Harbor to treat non-Covid-19 patients. But on Thursday night, reports emerged only 20 patients were on the ship, despite its 1,000-bed capacity.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN's John Berman on Friday morning he had spoken to the Navy about the reports and said there was 'no question' that the number would grow.

'I don't have a doubt in my mind, the Comfort's going to be filled up soon,' the mayor said.

Meantime, new guidance offers a grim glimpse into New York City's dire circumstances.

New York City Emergency Medical Service (EMS) teams that cannot find or restart a pulse while administering CPR on adult cardiac arrest patients are instructed not to bring those patients to hospitals, according to a memo obtained by CNN and the chair of the regional emergency medical advisory committee familiar with the edict.

The new guidance, issued as a temporary change in response to the pandemic, is in place to help prevent the spread of the virus to EMS workers.

'In the event a resuscitation is terminated, and the body is in public view, the body can be left in the custody of NYPD,' the memo states.

The city's hospitals, struggling to respond to patients constantly streaming in, have said a shortage of personal protective equipment is putting the medical workers on the front lines at risk of contracting the virus.

One third-year resident there said she goes to work feeling 'like a sheep going to slaughter.'

'My colleagues and I are writing our last will and testament. I'm 28 years old,' Dr. Laura Ucik said. 'We fear that we may not survive this pandemic and yet we show up every day to this hospital to take care of our community. We're running out of (personal protective equipment), we're running out of pain medicine, we're running out of sedatives, we're running out of oxygen masks.'