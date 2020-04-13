Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

"We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe," Sanders said to the former vice president during a livestream broadcast by Biden's campaign on his website and on social media.

Sanders' quick endorsement of Biden in mid-April, just five days after he suspended his campaign, was a stark contrast to the 2016 Democratic race, when Sanders continued to battle Hillary Clinton into June.

This time, the former vice president and the Vermont senator sought to immediately address the distrust some of Sanders' supporters have for Biden after a primary campaign in which the two repeatedly clashed on issues like foreign policy and health care.

"I think that your endorsement means a great deal," Biden said. "It means a great deal to me. I think people are going to be surprised that we are apart on some issues but we're awfully close on a whole bunch of others. I'm going to need you -- not just to win the campaign, but to govern."

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

The two said they had agreed to form six task forces to work on policy matters. Those policy working groups will cover the economy, education, criminal justice, immigration, climate change and health care.

"I look forward to working with you and bringing some great people into those task forces," Sanders said.

Biden told Sanders he is "looking forward to working with you, pal" and said he would "try my best not to let you all down."

The two went back and forth Monday afternoon from their homes in Delaware and Vermont, asking each other questions about President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, economic issues, the cost of higher education and more on a livestream broadcast on social media and Biden's campaign website.

Sanders acknowledged that the moment was a surreal end to a hard-fought Democratic presidential primary that was overtaken in its final weeks by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Not in a million years would we have believed we would be talking to each other in our respective homes, that we could not do rallies, that we could not get out of the house," Sanders said.

Sanders asked Biden at one point if he could support a national $15-an-hour minimum wage, and Biden said yes. The two also discussed their areas of agreement on Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis -- with Biden highlighting how it would hurt young people, who have been Sanders' core constituency.

The two displayed a warm relationship that dates to Biden's days as a fellow senator.

"We've been friends. We've disagreed, but we've been friends," Biden said.

Sanders added: "I know you are the kind of guy who is going to be inclusive. You want to bring people in -- even people who disagree with you."

As they discussed how to end their livestream, the two joked that they could get out chess boards and play via video.

"We'll bore everybody for a few hours," Sanders said.