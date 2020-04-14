Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Farmers continue to face challenges during pandemic

Farmers across America are faced with many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent hardship is the closing of several farm plants.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 8:39 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Farmers across America are faced with many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent hardship is the closing of several farm plants. 

The Smithfield plant in South Dakota had to shut down because 300 of their employees carried the coronavirus.  This closing is forcing other plants to re-evaluate how they operate and bringing to question what the next moves are if they do.

The President of the Missouri Farm Bureau, Blake Hurst, commented on many of the issues that farmers are seeing right now.

"People on processing lines at meat plants are getting ill with the coronavirus slowing down the lines.  Several plants have closed in the last couple of days, and that is a very very real concern."

Another big concern is the dumping of products. 

"Quite a few farmers in Missouri have been required by their co-op and customer to dump milk," said Hurst.

Products sold for restaurants and schools are packed differently and in bulk, and can't be sold to stores.  The processing plants for those products are shutdown as well and don't have a place to go. 

Farmers are also facing a loss of income.  The price for pork and beef are lowering almost a third for buyers, but the prices in stores are raising.  Several farmers are having to stop production or cutback on only select produce to sell.

In these challenging times farmers all across the country are having to adjust to a new life-style.  Figuring out new ways to produce and sell their goods. 

"We're working together and people are paying attention to social distancing and really changing the way they do businesses," Blake added.  "We'll make it through; but it is a pretty scare time right now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
A freeze warning was in effect for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday morning. The clouds have returned across the area but the cold air still continues to be found. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories