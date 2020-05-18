Clear
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after Wisconsin brothers disappeared in Missouri settled for $4M

Posted: May 18, 2020 9:50 PM
Updated: May 18, 2020 9:58 PM

Caldwell County, MO (KCTV) -- The wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the surviving families of two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared after coming to Missouri has been settled.

According to records out of Caldwell County, the court ruled in favor of the families of Nick and Justin Diemel and awarded them a $4 million settlement, plus attorneys’ fees.

The civil lawsuit was filed in December against J4S Farms, owner Tomme Feil and her son Garland Nelson.

Nelson is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the Diemel brothers, along with multiple other charges.

Family members said the brothers had traveled to Missouri in July of 2019 to collect $250,000 owed to them by Nelson. Court documents indicate that Nelson told investigators he shot the brothers then dumped their bodies into a manure pile before hiding them in barrels later found on his property.

Other remains were also found in Nebraska by a farmer who had purchased a trailer only to discover tubs of dirt with the remains inside of them in the back of the trailer.

Earlier this month, Nelson sought a change of venue and a new judge in his criminal case. His public defender has claimed that the Braymer farmer will likely face the death penalty in this case.

