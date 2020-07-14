Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police searching for missing 1-year-old boy Full Story

Grant Imahara, host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project,' has died

Grant Imahara, host of Discovery Channel's "MythBusters" and Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," has died, according to a statement from the Discovery Channel. He was 49 years old.

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 10:01 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

Grant Imahara, host of Discovery Channel's 'MythBusters' and Netflix's 'White Rabbit Project,' has died, according to a statement from the Discovery Channel. He was 49 years old.

The host was known in Hollywood for his work in electronics and animatronics.

'We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,' a statement from Discovery sent to CNN said.

No cause of death was available.

Former 'MythBusters' co-host Adam Savage said on Twitter, 'I'm at a loss. No words. I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend.'

CNN has reached out to Imahara's agent for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday night . Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories