Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Clorox wipes shortage is expected to last into 2021

Clorox, the world's biggest maker of disinfectant cleaning materials, said consumers will continue to see a shortage of its wipes and other products into 202...

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 12:51 PM
Posted By: CNN

Clorox, the world's biggest maker of disinfectant cleaning materials, said consumers will continue to see a shortage of its wipes and other products into 2021 because of overwhelming demand during the pandemic.

While all kinds of disinfectant products have been flying off store shelves since March, wipes have been in especially high demand with consumers.

Clorox, which dominates the $1 billion disinfectant wipes market with a 45% market share, said it has aggressively ramped up production for its cleaning products, but it still won't be enough.

"Given the fact that cold and flu sits in the middle of the year, and then we expect the pandemic to be with us for the entirety of the year, it will take the full year to get up to the supply levels that we need to be at," Clorox President and CEO-elect Linda Rendle said Monday in a call with analysts to discuss the company's earnings.

Separately, Clorox's outgoing CEO Benno Dorer told Reuters that Clorox wipes, specifically, will be in short supply until next year.

"Frankly, we thought we would be in a better position by now, but demand in Q4 exceeded our expectations," Dorer told analysts. "We're certainly not at all happy with our service levels for our retail customers on many products. We have a high sense of urgency on this with all hands on deck."

Still, the pandemic-fueled run on disinfectant products boosted overall company sales by 22% in the quarter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
A high pressure system is in control of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Wednesday. This will give the region a terrific 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories