Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

U.S. Marshals recover 39 missing children in Georgia in "Operation Not Forgotten"

Article Image

...

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: WGCL

Click here for updates on this story

    ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says 26 of the children were rescued and the other 13 were located to make sure they were safe.

The two week mission was led by the U.S Marshals Service Missing Child Unit, in conjunction with the agency's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and exploited Children, and Georgia state and local agencies.

The operation was executed in both Atlanta and Macon.

The agency explains all the missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area based on high-risk factors such as sexual abuse, physical abuse, and victimization of child sex trafficking.

Director of the U.S. Marshals Service Donald Washington says the message he has to all missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you.

"They are America's children, and they are kids that we need to go and find.Right here in Atlanta, approximately 300 young girls are lured into sex trafficking every month," said Washington.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 96°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday as we continue to be under a strong area of high pressure. Conditions for the end of the week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories